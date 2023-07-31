WWE star on Becky Lynch feeling "so scared" after worrying botch (Exclusive)

Natalya recently recalled how Becky Lynch felt concerned about her WWE status after a memorable incident in 2018.

Lynch suffered a broken nose and concussion after being punched in the face by Nia Jax on the November 12, 2018, episode of RAW. The Man was supposed to face Ronda Rousey six days later at Survivor Series 2018. However, due to her injuries, Charlotte Flair faced Rousey instead.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya reflected on going to the hospital with Lynch that night:

"Becky was on top [in 2021] and then Becky lost the title [in 2022] and she was still able to exist without having a championship. Even though she main-evented WrestleMania, she's been at the top of the mountain, and she's been at the bottom. She got her orbital bone broken; I remember going to the hospital after she broke her face." [4:36 – 4:59]

Natalya added that Lynch was "so scared" about losing her spot after being forced to give up the match against Rousey:

"That was an iconic moment where people saw blood all over Becky's face. Becky was so scared. She was like, 'I'm not going to able to be in Survivor Series, and I don't know what to do.' She is a master at rebuilding. She's really good at working with people from every walk of life." [5:00 – 5:18]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya's thoughts on what she wants Charlotte Flair to do next in WWE. She also discussed Lynch possibly finding a new tag team partner.

What happened after Becky Lynch's injuries?

Fortunately, the Irish Lass Kicker did not miss too much in-ring action after the infamous moment with Nia Jax.

Lynch returned a month later at TLC 2018, where she faced Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat TLC match. Asuka secured the victory to capture Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship after interference from Ronda Rousey.

The storyline led to a first-ever female WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35. In a history-making match, Lynch defeated Flair and Rousey to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

What are your memories of Becky Lynch's injuries before Survivor Series 2018? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will air live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5. Becky Lynch is expected to face Trish Stratus at the event.

