"Yessss!!!" - Top WWE Superstar reacts to Cesaro's AEW debut

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch was ecstatic to see Cesaro, now going by his real name Claudio Castagnoli, back in the ring when he debuted in AEW.

Cesaro left WWE in February after his contract with the company expired. He made his first appearance at Sunday's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, debuting as a new member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Lynch exclaimed with a "Yes" on Twitter, tagging Claudio Castagnoli's, and later posted a photo of the former WWE star from his debut in AEW.

Castagnoli faced Zack Sabre Jr. on the show and defeated the NJPW star in a hard-fought, physical battle.

Why did Cesaro leave WWE?

He and WWE couldn't agree on a new contract, which is reportedly one of the main reasons why he left after spending 11 years in the company.

''Cesaro’s (Claudio Castagnoli, 41) contract has expired as of this week. The two sides were in talks on a new deal but couldn’t come to terms. Given the huge money they’ve offered others whose deals have been up (Zayn, Owens and Styles) it would indicate he did not get that level of an offer,'' said Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly a huge fan of the former United States Champion. He was part of one of the most successful tag teams recently, The Bar, which included him and Sheamus. The duo won five tag team titles as a team - four RAW Tag Team Championships and one SmackDown Tag Team Championship, while he also won two other tag team titles with Tyson Kidd and Shinsuke Nakamura.

He is regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians in WWE and will surely amaze AEW fans with his athleticism and physicality in the ring. While there are several exciting feuds in store for the former WWE star in AEW, it will also be interesting to see how the Blackpool Combat Club grows with the inclusion of Claudio Castagnoli.

