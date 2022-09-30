"So, if that's how I'm treated" - Top WWE Superstar discusses being a polarizing figure like John Cena

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan discusses how she has become a polarizing figure like John Cena during his early years.

In 2010, the WWE Universe was tired of watching John Cena and voiced their opinion when they started the infamous “Let’s go, Cena, Cena sucks” chant. However, the Leader of Cenation never gave up on his fans and continued as the face of the company.

Liv Morgan has recently been dealing with similar phenomena as some fans have turned against her due to how poorly she has been booked as a champion. Speaking to Metro, she discussed how polarizing she is now as John Cena was during his early years:

"So, even though it maybe wasn’t the desired reaction, it’s still polarising. As long as we’re getting a reaction, I’m ok! And I’m still champion, so I’m more than OK!... He’s the best of the best, who’s considered the ultimate babyface, went through years and years and years of “Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks”. So, if that’s how I’m treated, I will be ok with that!" [H/T - Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see how Morgan can win back the love she once received from the fans before she became the champion.

Liv Morgan said John Cena was her childhood crush

The Leader of Cenation was one of the hottest superstars during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He and Batista were the biggest faces of their brands and the fans adored them.

Several young and older fans had a crush on Cena, including Liv Morgan. Speaking on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, the 28-year-old spoke about her crush from WWE:

“I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Morgan was fortunate to live her dream as a WWE Superstar and met her first WWE crush in-real life.

Do you think Morgan will retain her title at Extreme Rules? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

