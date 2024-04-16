WWE star Bobby Lashley shares heartfelt personal message about being a father

Bobby Lashley is a workhorse on the WWE main roster. He is a former two-time WWE Champion, who most recently picked up an impressive win over The Final Testament at WrestleMania XL. He did it by leading a faction of three.

Lashley took to Instagram earlier today to talk about what it means to be a father. He claimed that it is not just about providing for the kids but also inspiring them to be a better version of themselves. The All Mighty also pointed to being a role model for his children.

"Being a dad is not just about being a provider, but also about being a role model. Every day, you have the opportunity to inspire and shape the life of your kids. Embrace this responsibility with love, patience, and determination. You have the power to make a positive difference in his life," wrote Bobby Lashley.

Check out the post with his full message below:

Despite a notable victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The All Mighty failed to advance to the finals of a short tournament. LA Knight managed to score the pinfall over Santos Escobar in a Triple Threat Match featuring the former WWE Champion. It remains to be seen where Lashley goes from here.

Bobby Lashley envisions another WWE championship reign

During an interview for WrestlingNewsCo late last year, Bobby Lashley spoke candidly about his issues with the Stamford-based promotion's creative team over the years. Since his return to the company in 2018, The All Mighty has been involved in some sub-par storylines.

He revealed that to him, the "lowest point" was missing out on WrestleMania 39. Bobby also opened up about another world title reign in the sports entertainment giant and leading a stable in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I have a great opportunity now which I'm trying to focus all my attention on, I'd like another world title run. I'm in great shape. I've been working my a** off. I'm building a good team. I'm working with other people. Having good matches ... when I have the opportunity to have a match. But, I think I should and could have another good title run," he said.

The All Mighty's first reign win happened while he was leading The Hurt Business. It is his association with the faction that got him incredibly over with the fans as a character. His current run leading The Pride, despite only having scratched the surface yet, is receiving positive responses overall.

