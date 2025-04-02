WWE star breaks silence after giving up major championship

A popular WWE star recently gave up a title. She posted a social media update after deciding to relinquish the gold.

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer and General Manager Ava kicked off the latest edition of the developmental brand to reveal that The Dark Angel would be relinquishing the Women's North American Title. A new champion would then be crowned at Stand & Deliver 2025 in a Six-Woman Ladder Match on April 19.

Vaquer took to her X/Twitter account to post a picture with both titles she held before last night. The 32-year-old noted that she had proven to be a tireless warrior. However, Stephanie further insinuated that as a leader, she did not seek personal glory but found strength in sacrifice for the well-being of others.

"I have proven that I am a tireless warrior but a true leader does not only seek personal glory, but finds strength in sacrifice for the well-being of the people he leads," she wrote.

Stephanie Vaquer won her first title in WWE by defeating Fallon Henley for the Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day. She followed it up by securing a win over the then NXT Women's Champion Giulia to become a double champion at Roadblock.

Stephanie Vaquer opens up about reuniting with fellow WWE star

Stephanie Vaquer was among the most popular stars joining NXT last year, alongside Giulia. The two real-life friends had wrestled each other on multiple occasions before signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Vaquer noted that she was happy to reunite with Giulia in WWE NXT. She further spoke about her friendship with the Japanese star.

"So, happy not only to achieve success but also to reunite with my friend Giulia. Our experiences started almost at the same time, so having this experience with your best friend, well, what luck, right? Yes, honestly, that was one of the things that made me feel happiest, the fact that destiny brought us together again, this time here in WWE. We had faced each other before. We already knew each other. We always had a good friendship, good chemistry, and meeting again here was just like... great," Vaquer said. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended both the NXT Women's and the Women's North American Championships on the same night last week. It will be interesting to see who she faces next.

