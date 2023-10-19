WWE star breaks silence after surprising appearance at show 

WWE NXT aired a new episode this week with segments and matches with major implications. The night kicked off and ended with a number one contender's match, and a huge star made a surprising appearance at the end of the show.

The star in question is Jade Cargill. Ever since signing her deal with WWE, the former TBS champion has made her presence felt in the company. She has appeared on all three brands, already teasing a match with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

This week's show ended with Lyra Valkyria looking at a screen backstage. The Irish star had won against Tegan Nox earlier in the night to set up a match with Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc for the NXT Women's Championship. As Valkyria walked away from the screen, Cargill appeared, pointing at her watch.

This suggests that Cargill is just waiting for her time before she goes after the title. The champion had told her to get in line earlier in the week on RAW. She later took to X to tweet out a clock emoji, making the same suggestion she made in the episode.

Jade Cargill to go after the WWE NXT Women's Title?

WWE has been using the recently signed star on all brands to keep the fans guessing which brand she will be a part of. Her immediate plans now might have been revealed as she has hinted at going after the NXT title twice this week.

Cargill came face-to-face with Becky for the first time on RAW this week. This was the first hint at a match. Jade closing NXT seems like further confirmation of which will be the first title she targets in WWE.

Having her first feud with an established seems like a great way to start her run in the company.

Are you excited to see Cargill potentially face Lynch for the title? Or would you have preferred for her to face someone else? Let us know in the comments below.

