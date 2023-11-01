WWE star is brutally squashed in first match after 728 days

A WWE star got brutally destroyed in his first match in 728 days.

Robert Stone's role in NXT has primarily been of a manager. He used to manage Chelsea Green and Aliyah on WWE NXT until they got their main roster call-ups. For several months, he has been the manager of Von Wagner. Their dynamic has amused the fans who saw their friendship grow and develop over the past few months. Stone even considers Wagner his friend.

A couple of weeks ago, Wagner was at the receiving end of a brutal assault from Bron Breakker that resulted in him being stretchered out of the arena. Since then, he has not been seen on television. Stone, affected by his friend's absence, challenged Breakker to a match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

However, this match went as everyone expected. Breakker squashed Stone in a few minutes and put him away. Things were about to go from bad to worse for Stone when Bron was getting ready to assault him on the steel steps. However, Von Wagner returned and rescued his friend.

It will be interesting to see if this means that Von Wagner will return to the ring soon to face Bron Breakker.

