WWE Superstar seriously injured 2 months ago suddenly returns; still bandaged up

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker defeated Mr. Stone during Night Two of the NXT Halloween Havoc special.

Breakker faced Von Wagner in a 'No Disqualification Match' last month. The former NXT Champion viciously attacked Wagner after the bout, which meant the latter had since been out of action. Mr. Stone wanted to avenge his friend. Hence, a showdown between Stone and Breakker was made official for this week's show.

Mr. Stone was completely out of his depth during the match as Breakker toyed with him. The former tried to steal a roll-up victory but was unsuccessful. Bron eventually hit the Spear to secure a comfortable win.

After the bout, Breakker wanted to execute another vicious attack as he set up Stone on the steel steps. However, Wagner was there to save his friend. He took out Breakker with a clothesline and hit him with a Chokeslam onto the steel steps. Breakker escaped before further damage could be done.

Check out the clip from Von Wagner's return below:

It will be interesting to see what's next for these two rivals.

