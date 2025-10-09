"My man" - WWE star's message to Bron Breakker; it's not Izzi Dame!

Bron Breakker has received an interesting message from WWE star Otis. The latter called him his &quot;man&quot; while reacting to Breakker's photo with Bronson Reed.Breakker and Reed are in Perth, Australia, for the Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event. While Breakker hasn't been confirmed for a match, his Vision stablemate will face Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. The match was made official on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.On Instagram, Reed shared a photo with Breakker, which caught Otis' attention. The former RAW Tag Team Champion reacted with a short message, directed at Breakker.&quot;CRANKER @bronbreakkerwwe 👉🏻 My Man,&quot; wrote Otis.Check out a screengrab of Otis' Instagram comment:Breakker is currently in a relationship with WWE NXT star Izzi Dame. The two have made their relationship public. Dame is part of a faction called The Culling on NXT. The group also consists of Tatum Paxley, with whom Dame has often been teaming up. Parker Boudreaux reflected on his memories with Bron BreakkerParker Boudreaux has reflected on his memories with Bron Breakker, revealing that the two superstars have spent a lot of good times together. While Boudreaux hasn't seen the former Intercontinental Champion in a while, he certainly hasn't forgotten about him.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Boudreaux had this to say:&quot;This is tough. I would probably say Bron. Bron Breakker, man, I haven't seen him in a while, but we spent a lot of good times together. We had a lot of great memories together. He's hilarious. I would say Bron Breakker.&quot;Breakker has established himself as one of the top stars on the main roster. Since his call-up, the 27-year-old has shared the ring with top names and also put Roman Reigns on notice, post-WrestleMania 41, by attacking the former Undisputed WWE Champion.While he lost the Intercontinental Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Breakker did make a huge jump on RAW by joining The Vision.