WWE star calls out Grayson Waller for being a liar; gives proof she didn't slide into his DMs

WWE SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley recently called out fellow superstar Grayson Waller for being a "liar."

During an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley after Payback earlier this month, Grayson Waller asked the 34-year-old backstage interviewer to stop DM'ing him. However, Kelley denied his allegations, clarifying that she did not do so. The Australian star later posted a screenshot of a message in his inbox, claiming it was from Kelley.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the SmackDown backstage interviewer called out Waller for being a "liar." She claimed the screenshot he shared was fake.

"He actually, I don't know if you saw this, maybe an hour or two before we sat down for this, crafted a fake screenshot of me texting him, which anyone who knows, knows that I don't use capital letters when I text. But full of capital letters on that screenshot. Boy is a liar. Gotta call him out." [46:55 - 47:21]

Cathy Kelley has recently been involved in several incidents with WWE Superstars

In addition to her issues with Grayson Waller, Cathy Kelley has been involved in an online "love triangle" with Rhea Ripley and Samantha Irvin since moving from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown.

When The Eradicator jokingly broke up with Kelley, announcing that Irvin was her new girlfriend, the SmackDown interviewer embarked on a journey to win Ripley back. Since then, the three ladies have been having entertaining exchanges on social media.

Meanwhile, Kelley also sent a threatening message to John Cena after the latter hosted Payback. During the show, Cena conducted a backstage interview with The Judgment Day. When a fan claimed Kelley now has competition, she tweeted that The Cenation Leader would have to fight her for the job.

"If he wants the job, he’s gonna have to fight me for it."

