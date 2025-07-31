  • home icon
WWE star Cathy Kelley takes cheeky dig at Logan Paul: "Have you ever done that before?"

By JP David
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:07 GMT
Cathy Kelley and Logan Paul.
Cathy Kelley and Logan Paul (Photo source: Logan Paul on YouTube and @cathykelley on Instagram)

Cathy Kelley recently took a subtle shot at Logan Paul backstage before WWE SmackDown in Cleveland last week. Paul returned to his hometown to hype up his tag team match with Drew McIntyre against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton.

In his latest video blog on YouTube, The Maverick shared how his day went last Friday heading into SmackDown. He arrived in Cleveland via private jet and signed some items for fans waiting for him outside Rocket Mortgage Arena.

One of the first WWE stars he saw was Cathy Kelley, who was ironing her outfit for Friday's episode of SmackDown. Logan Paul asked the backstage interviewer what she was doing, with Kelley responding with a cheeky dig at the former United States Champion.

Here's how the hilarious conversation unfolded:

"What are you doing?" Paul asked.
"I'm ironing a dress. Have you ever done that before?" Kelley replied.

The conversation starts at the 2:38 mark in the video below.

It was a subtle shot at Logan Paul possibly not knowing how to do chores like regular people. Paul tried to prove Cathy Kelley wrong by ironing her clothes, but he gave up and left laughing.

Logan Paul and Cathy Kelley once bantered about who has a higher IQ

Back when WWE still had The Bump on YouTube, Logan Paul had a playful back-and-forth with Cathy Kelley. Paul revealed that he took an IQ test when he signed with the company and was very proud of the result.

Kelley quickly humbled The Maverick by revealing that she has an IQ of 142, and she is part of Mensa, the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world. She's a literal genius, which is usually what people with an IQ of 140 and higher are called.

"I'm in Mensa. I took a test that says I'm a genius. How long was my test? I think I sat in a room for two hours," Kelley said.
After a few awkward and hilarious banters, Paul shared that his IQ was at 139, coming up short of being a genius.

