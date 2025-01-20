WWE star Chelsea Green breaks character to send heartbreaking message - "Injuries can be career ending"

Chelsea Green is one of WWE's best heels today, as she seldom breaks her character, even on her social media accounts. However, the Women's United States Champion recently made an exception and sent a heartfelt message after Allie Katch suffered a serious injury at The People vs GCW 2025 event.

Katch took on Effy in an intergender match at the aforementioned show. Just when the clash entered second gear, the 30-year-old injured her leg while performing a top rope suicida. Medics soon came to her rescue, and she was stretchered out of the arena, leaving the bout incomplete in front of a concerned crowd.

Since then, there's been an outpouring of love and support for Allie Katch as she deals with the unforeseen setback. Katch's GCW colleague, Steph De Lander, even set up a GoFundMe account to seek donations for her surgery. Now, Chelsea Green has reacted to the unfortunate news on her Twitter/X account.

The WWE Superstar sent best wishes to Allie Katch and mentioned how dealing with injuries could be hard, especially for those on the indie circuit.

"Being an Indy wrestler is so hard… Staying relevant & presenting yourself as a star while making money that doesn’t always support those goals. Injuries can be career ending when it comes to juggling your passion with real life expenses. If you’re blessed enough to be able to help Allie, the link is below 💜 I know I would’ve appreciated this more than anything," Green wrote.

Chelsea Green on WWE under Triple H's regime

In a recent interview with The Sports Agent, Chelsea Green commented on how WWE's women's division had flourished since Triple H took control of the company.

Green explained how the women were treated with respect and on par with the men in the locker room.

"If we're talking about Vince [McMahon] vs. Triple H, we're also talking about the Attitude Era vs. the now. We're talking about Divas vs. Women, and we're talking about Trish Stratus vs. me (...) I can't speak on what their era was like because I wasn't there. But now, in this new era, I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, and I feel supported. Triple H makes women, specifically, feel absolutely equal to men. We're out there main eventing WrestleMania, something unfortunately the previous era didn't get to experience, but they did set the table for us. Now, we're sitting and enjoying these amazing meals, and I couldn't be happier," Green said.

Chelsea Green's most recent Women's US Champion defense came on the January 10, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, where she defeated Michin.

