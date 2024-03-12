WWE star claims he's backing Chad Gable for major RAW win

Chad Gable can book his ticket to WrestleMania XL tonight on RAW and one WWE star has shown his support on social media.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, NXT's play-by-play commentator Vic Joseph is pulling for Chad Gable to win the Gauntlet match. Joseph would like to see Gable vs. Gunther part III for the Intercontinental Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I respect ALL 6 but I’m pulling for @WWEGable tonight on #WWERaw to head to #WrestleMania @USANetwork," Joseph wrote.

Expand Tweet

Gable is one of six superstars vying to become the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. He is part of a Gauntlet Match with Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Big Bronson Reed.

Gunther already defeated Gable in front of his family in Minnesota back in September. However, it should be pointed out that the Alpha Academy leader also beat The Ring General via count-out on the August 21st episode of RAW.

Gable has a tough task ahead to accomplish to even get another shot at Gunther's title. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed also want their second chance against the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, while JD McDonagh and Sami Zayn are fresh opponents for The Ring General.

Chad Gable wants to 'finish his story' with Gunther

While Cody Rhodes' story against The Bloodline is the biggest one in wrestling at the moment, Chad Gable also has his own 'story to finish'. Gable told the Battlegrounds podcast last month that he wants to beat Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship.

"For those that didn't see I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship," Gable said. "He's on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don't think I ever got closure with it. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I'd like to finish that up. I'd like to finish that story." [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Gable's motivation to win the Intercontinental Championship is the stigma of being only a tag team wrestler as part of American Alpha and Alpha Academy. He thought being a singles champion would eliminate that stigma once and for all.

Are you rooting for Chad Gable in the wake of the overwhelming support he's receiving before the high-stakes Gauntlet match? Sound off below!