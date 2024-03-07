Sami Zayn sends bold message to Gunther following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn had a bold message for Gunther following their recent confrontation on RAW. The former Bloodline member will compete in a Gauntlet match next Monday night to determine The Ring General's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Zayn returned from hiatus as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble this year and is looking for a path to WrestleMania 40. Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Sami Zayn stated that he has been looking for a path to the biggest show of the year. It looks like he's found one in the Intercontinental title picture.

"A few seconds before that picture was me saying that I knew a path to WrestleMania would present itself and I didn't know what it was. I had just come off of a big win, I was feeling good. I said I think it is going to happen. I think the path to WrestleMania is going to show itself to me and in he walks," said Sami Zayn. [59:18 - 59:37]

Zayn noted that Gunther laughed in his face and claimed it was the universe telling him that he had found his path to WrestleMania 40.

"He laughed in my face, which is okay. Cool. You are cool. You're a cool guy, that is fine. But it doesn't matter because at that moment I was like 'there it is'. My path (to WrestleMania) just walked right by me and it presented itself. That laugh was the universe telling me 'Here's the moment, here is your guy, there is your path, that is your WrestleMania ticket right there'", he added. [From 59:40 -1:00:04]

You can check out this week's edition of WWE's The Bump in the video below:

Sami Zayn sends a message to the WWE Universe

Sami Zayn recently delivered a message to the WWE fans who have supported him throughout his journey.

The veteran captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1 last year. However, he has struggled since his return at Royal Rumble 2024 and is still trying to find his way onto the card for WrestleMania 40.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, the former champion delivered a message to the fans who have stuck by him. Zayn noted that he doesn't have any special traits that make him stick out, but he has been successful by simply being himself.

"Man, I know it is going to sound corny but it is everything. It really is, because you know, look, there's a lot of different kinds of WWE Superstars. There really are, and some people are super cool. And some people are super strong, and some people are just super good looking. Or whatever it is, there is a million reasons why fans would love you. I don't really know what mine is, other than just being myself. For better or for worse, my entire career, it is the only thing I've really been able to do, is to just kind of be myself," added Sami Zayn. [From 1:00:46 - 1:01:25]

Sami Zayn has the opportunity to challenge Gunther if he can emerge victorious next Monday night. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar wins the Gauntlet match on next week's edition of the red brand.

