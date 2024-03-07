Gunther sends stark warning ahead of Gauntlet match on WWE RAW

Gunther has sent a stark warning to the six participants in next week's Gauntlet match. Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura will compete next week to determine The Ring General's opponent at WrestleMania 40.

The leader of Imperium captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. He has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio this past Monday night.

Ahead of the Gauntlet match next Monday night, the Intercontinental Champion sent a warning to the six WWE Superstars competing in the match. He suggested that the winner of the Gauntlet match on RAW will go on to be outclassed at WrestleMania 40.

"Who will get outclassed on the greatest stage of them all?"

WWE RAW star Bronson Reed claims he has unfinished business with Gunther

Bronson Reed attacked Sami Zayn this past Monday night on RAW after the veteran defeated Ivar in a singles match. Reed is one of the superstars competing in next Monday's Gauntlet match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview ahead of Elimination Chamber, Bronson Reed noted that he has had his battles with the Intercontinental Champion in the past. He stated that he has unfinished business with Gunther and also mentioned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as someone he would like to face in a match.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [0:24 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bronson Reed has the chance to battle Gunther once again if he can win the Gauntlet match next Monday night on WWE RAW. Only time will tell which superstar earns the right to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

