Dominik Mysterio seeks support from Rhea Ripley following heartbreaking RAW loss

Dominik Mysterio turned to his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, following his heartbreaking loss last night on RAW.

The Judgment Day member took on Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a singles match. Dirty Dom was impressive but was unable to defeat The Ring General. Gunther emerged victorious, and there will be a Gauntlet Match next week on the red brand to determine his challenger at WrestleMania 40.

WWE shared a video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley after the match. Mysterio was holding his chest in agony due to the chops he received from the IC Champion. He then barked at the cameraman to get him some chicken tenders, and Ripley added to make sure to get a side of ranch dressing.

You can check out the hilarious moment in the video below:

WWE RAW star comments on the relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

R-Truth recently claimed that Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship is complicated.

The veteran missed over a year of action after suffering a torn quad in November 2022. He returned at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year and claimed he was a part of The Judgment Day. However, the heel faction rejected the former United States Champion, and he never officially became a member.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth noted that Ripley got the former NXT North American Champion to betray his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He claimed that the relationship between Ripley and Dom was complicated.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him, right?" said R-Truth. [4:22 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell if the promotion has anything planned for Mysterio at The Show of Shows.

Would you like to see Dominik Mysterio compete at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!