WWE star shares hilarious photo with Dominik Mysterio after RAW

A WWE RAW star has shared a hilarious image with Dominik Mysterio following last night's episode of the red brand. Dominik Mysterio was in action last night against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The star in question is Cathy Kelley. Dirty Dom battled Gunther in a singles match last night and gave it everything he had but it still was not enough. The Ring General emerged victorious and there will be a Gauntlet match next Monday night to determine who will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley shared a post on Instagram today that featured a hilarious image of Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member is a fan of chicken tenders and can be seen wearing a hilarious t-shirt in the fourth image of her post below.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has captivated the WWE Universe.

Ripley defeated Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber last month to retain her title. She is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at the biggest show of the year next month.

In a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator was asked to name her favorite thing about her stablemate. Ripley claimed that there was nothing to dislike about Dirty Dom, before noting that he has always had her back while working together.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

You can check out the video with Rhea Ripley below:

Mysterio has won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and the North American Championship in NXT. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 and if the 26-year-old can capture his first singles title on the main roster in 2024.

Who would you like to see Mysterio battle at WrestleMania 40?

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!