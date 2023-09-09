Rhea Ripley gives Dominik Mysterio a hilarious new nickname, WWE star reacts

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley has given a new nickname to Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day stablemates have captivated the WWE Universe with their bizarre on-screen relationship. Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest heels in the company since joining the faction and gets booed out of the building every time he attempts to speak.

Earlier this week on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest revealed that Mysterio is the fussiest eater in the group because he only eats chicken fingers:

"It's hands down Dom. Because he only eats one meal. So wherever we go, they don't have that meal, its kind of like, 'what do we do? Now we gotta pick a different restaurant. Chicken Tenders, that's all he eats," said Priest.

Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram story to give her fellow stablemate a new nickname. She referred to Mysterio as her "Chicken Tender King" and photoshopped a chicken tender over his face. Dominik Mysterio seemingly approves of the new nickname as he shared the image in his Instagram story, as well as seen in the image below.

Mysterio is the Chicken Tender King.

WWE RAW star Raquel Rodriguez opens up on her friendship with Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez recently admitted that she still has a matching tattoo with Rhea Ripley ahead of their title match next Monday night.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez once again on next week's edition of the red brand. The Eradicator defended the title against Raquel Rodriguez this past Saturday night at WWE Payback and picked up the victory after Mysterio interfered.

Rodriguez will get another shot at the title next Monday night, and Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside for the match. Speaking on the Short and to the Point podcast, Rodriguez discussed her bond with Ripley and noted that they still have matching tattoos:

"We do, yeah. We have these matching tattoos and we have a couple that we went in and got together, it was just [that] we started at the PC and we were both kind of these like lost I guess, just from the group of the women's division, we didn't know where we kinda fit in, we didn't know where we belonged. So we kind of struggled a lot when it came to showing what we could do and what we could provide to NXT." [3:47 - 4:15]

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as Women's World Champion thus far but has relied on Dominik Mysterio for help. JD McDonagh has been trying to get into The Judgment Day faction for the past few weeks and presented Damain Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase this past Monday night on RAW.

It will be interesting to see if he tries to prove himself to Rhea Ripley by helping her retain the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW.

