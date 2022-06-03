"I see it happening for sure" - WWE star claims that John Cena could return at SummerSlam to challenge for a top championship 

It is no secret that WWE Superstar Theory is a huge fan of John Cena. The reigning United States Champion has now opened up about the idea of a potential clash against his hero at SummerSlam.

Cena was last seen in a WWE ring last summer when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Since then, the 16-time world champion has been enjoying success as the star of HBO's "Peacemaker" series.

Speaking to New York Post in a recent interview, Theory declared that a match between him and Cena is surely going to take place down the road. In trying to imagine it, however, the young superstar admitted to being at a loss for words:

"It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure."

Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69

Theory is currently in his first singles title reign in WWE. In April, the up-and-coming star defeated Finn Balor to win the US Title during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Kurt Angle recently praised his former opponent John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently explained why John Cena is regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Angle and Cena have plenty of history, as Big Match John made his WWE main roster debut against the Olympic gold-medalist back in 2003. In a sublime twist of fate, Cena ended up being the one to induct Angle into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle show, the Olympic Gold Medalist applauded Cena for his 16 world championship reigns:

"Looking back, I mean, at the career he has had. He is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time because he won 16 WWE world titles. He is the only one to do that. Ric Flair won world titles in other companies. John Cena has done it only in the WWE, and that's what makes him stand out."

It now remains to be seen if the leader of The Cenation will return to WWE programming this summer or if Theory will have to postpone his plans to face his idol inside the squared circle.

