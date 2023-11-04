WWE star claims recent report was "out of context"

A WWE star has claimed that recent reports have been taken out of context.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet is in a relationship with ring announcer Samantha Irvin and recently made a comment that garnered a lot of attention. A wrestling fan claimed that Samantha Irvin had a premium fan-exclusive account that was being promoted everywhere on social media. Ricochet reacted to the fan's message and jokingly said that he wished she did so that the couple could make more money.

WrestleMovement on Instagram shared a post about the story with a hilarious compilation of Ricochet making faces included in their post.

Samantha Irvin took to Instagram to respond to WrestleMovement and noted that they took the story out of context as Ricochet was joking in his response to the wrestling fan. However, Irvin added that the compilation of her fiancé on the second slide made her laugh in her response seen below.

"Y'all took it out of context but that second slide made me laugh," she wrote.

Irvin reacts to humorous story on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Gunther compliments Samantha Irvin

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently praised ring announcer Samantha Irvin for adding to his presentation as a WWE Superstar.

The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and began a rivalry with The Miz this past Monday night on RAW. Speaking with Sanjay Maru earlier this year, Gunther was asked about Irvin and he noted that she does a great job of making every superstar's introduction sound unique.

"Oh yeah, of course. I think she [Samantha Irvin] does a great job in general by finding an individual way to introduce each of the competitors. And for us [Imperium], it is very fitting. I think it adds to our presentation too, or for me in that case. So yeah, she's doing a great job," said Gunther. [From 03:40 - 04:00]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Logan Paul made an appearance on the October 23 edition of WWE RAW and asked Irvin to announce him as the future United States Champion. Ricochet rushed the ring and tackled Paul to end the segment.

The popular YouTuber is scheduled to battle Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if Paul and Ricochet continue their rivalry following the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Do you enjoy Irvin as a ring announcer in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here