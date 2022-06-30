"It's safe with me" - WWE Superstar states that he wouldn't cash-in Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn reiterated that Roman Reigns has nothing to worry about if the former wins the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Master Strategist has been trying to get into the good books of The Tribal Chief for quite some time now. Zayn recently defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to punch his ticket to Vegas for the ladder match. After his victory on SmackDown, he revealed that he aims to win the ladder match to protect Reigns.

Speaking on this week's WWE The Bump, Sami stressed that The Head of the Table can rest easy if the former wins the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"With the Money in the Bank contract in my possession, I can keep the order of things. It means Roman [Reigns] doesn't have to constantly look over his shoulder every two minutes. He's not vulnerable to being exploited by some vulture who's carrying the briefcase, just waiting to pounce from the shadows. OK, he doesn't need to worry about that."

The former Intercontinental Champion added that he wouldn't mind cashing-in on Brock Lesnar if the latter wins the title match at SummerSlam:

"Now all I was saying is, if hypothetically Roman weren't holding the championship, if Brock was there as an example, no problem, I will cash in and become the champion. But as long as Roman Reigns has got the Undisputed Universal Championship, it's safe with me as the Money in the Bank contract holder. That's all I was trying to say." (from 47:29 to 48:14)

Roman Reigns recently defeated Riddle to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has been a man possessed ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. The Tribal Chief has wrecked everyone down in his path to greatness and has not been pinned for more than 800 days.

Roman recently defended his coveted title against Riddle after Sami Zayn was unable to handle The Original Bro. While The Head of the Table was able to fend off Riddle, his victory was short-lived as Brock Lesnar returned to confront him.

Brock wasted no time in going after Reigns as he delievered an f5 to the latter. The two powerhouses will collide at SummerSlam this year in a Last Man Standing match.

