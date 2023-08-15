WWE star claims vacant title; new champion apparently crowned on RAW

There were a lot of questions to be answered on WWE RAW this week. Last week, there was an announcement that a champion had to take time away from the company due to an injury. Now, it seems that Chelsea Green, who was left without a partner on RAW after Deville's injury, is holding on to the Women's Tag Team Titles and has a new partner in the form of Piper Niven.

Last week before WWE RAW, the news spread that Sonya Deville had suffered an injury that sidelined her from the action. She had torn her ACL. As a result, she would apparently need six to nine months to recover and return to the company.

While this might have meant that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was taken away from Green as well, that was not the case. Green held the Chelsea's Got Talent auditions for the vacant title and her partner's role, with multiple fans and some WWE stars submitting videos, something Adam Pearce didn't approve.

Tonight on the show, though, fans got some answers. Green was asking some questions of Adam Pearce about the future of the tag team titles when they were interrupted by Piper Niven. Niven took the title and informed Green that she was the new champion and Chelsea's new partner.

This appears official at this time, and that means there's a new champion. Green was not certain what to make of it at the time, and it remains to be seen how their equation works.

