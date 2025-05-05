WWE star claims she will not be on RAW after missing her flight 

Tonight is the go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of Backlash, and it appears that at least one familiar face will be missing from the show.
Ahead of tonight's show, popular backstage interviewer and presenter Jackie Redmond took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had encountered some issues while travelling. As a result, she was unable to take the Red Eye she had originally planned, and hence she won't be present for RAW tonight.
She noted that she was upset to be missing the show. However, she had NHL duties and was covering the Jets game last night, which went into double overtime. The unforeseen circumstances led to her travel plans being thrown in the air, and she could not make the flight she needed to be on to make it to the red brand on time.
Jackie noted that WWE was aware of the situation and it wasn't a last-minute decision, but it seems that Cathy Kelley or Byron Saxton will pick up her duties for tonight's go-home show.
Jackie Redmond has been splitting duties between the NHL and WWE throughout her career and is often forced to miss shows when these two sports clash.
WWE RAW looks stacked ahead of Backlash
Tonight's edition of RAW looks stacked and is expected to build further toward the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event this weekend.
Paul Heyman noted that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will be in attendance after their attack on Sami Zayn last week. Becky Lynch will also be on RAW to confront Lyra Valkyria, while Penta will take on JD McDonagh, and IYO SKY takes on Roxanne Perez following the latter's match against Rhea Ripley last week.
There will also be the showdown between Otis and Rusev, who makes his in-ring comeback after returning to the Stamford-based company after WrestleMania 41.
Backlash takes place live from St. Louis this weekend. It will be the red brand's final stop on the road to the premium live event, which will be headlined by John Cena and Randy Orton with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.