WWE star credits Liv Morgan for recent celebration 

A female WWE Superstar recently sent a message to Liv Morgan. It appears that a member of The Judgment Day was responsible for organizing a major party.

Ad

Natalya competed in the Money in the Bank qualifying match on this week's RAW. She faced Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez. The triple threat bout was ultimately won by The Prodigy. In the same episode, Morgan suffered a defeat at the hands of Kairi Sane in a singles match.

That being said, The Queen of Harts celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 27, 2025. Her yacht party was a star-studded affair with several fellow female wrestlers in attendance. Among those who joined Nattie for the celebration were Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, and a few others.

Ad

Trending

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Natalya sent a message to the former WWE Women's World Champion. She credited Liv Morgan for arranging the party.

"The girl behind the party…🩵🎂🐬 @YaOnlyLivvOnce," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran calls big change for WWE star Liv Morgan

The Miracle Kid returned to WWE on this week's edition of Monday night show after a month-long absence. She had been off television to film her movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Upon her return, Liv Morgan caught Dominik Mysterio getting a massage from Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day locker room.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter speculated that the 30-year-old star might be in line for a babyface turn. The legendary journalist believes that Liv Morgan's time with The Judgment Day is nearing its end.

Ad

"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer," Apter said.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Women's World Champion will leave The Judgment Day in the coming weeks, especially with Perez making romantic advances toward Dirty Dom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More