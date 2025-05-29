WWE star credits Liv Morgan for recent celebration 

A female WWE Superstar recently sent a message to Liv Morgan. It appears that a member of The Judgment Day was responsible for organizing a major party.
Natalya competed in the Money in the Bank qualifying match on this week's RAW. She faced Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez. The triple threat bout was ultimately won by The Prodigy. In the same episode, Morgan suffered a defeat at the hands of Kairi Sane in a singles match.
That being said, The Queen of Harts celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 27, 2025. Her yacht party was a star-studded affair with several fellow female wrestlers in attendance. Among those who joined Nattie for the celebration were Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, and a few others.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Natalya sent a message to the former WWE Women's World Champion. She credited Liv Morgan for arranging the party.
"The girl behind the party…🎂🐬 @YaOnlyLivvOnce," she wrote.
Check out her post below:
Veteran calls big change for WWE star Liv Morgan
The Miracle Kid returned to WWE on this week's edition of Monday night show after a month-long absence. She had been off television to film her movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Upon her return, Liv Morgan caught Dominik Mysterio getting a massage from Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day locker room.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter speculated that the 30-year-old star might be in line for a babyface turn. The legendary journalist believes that Liv Morgan's time with The Judgment Day is nearing its end.
"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer," Apter said.
It remains to be seen if the former WWE Women's World Champion will leave The Judgment Day in the coming weeks, especially with Perez making romantic advances toward Dirty Dom.