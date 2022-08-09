“I don’t know where the actual rumor came from” - Damian Priest addresses speculation about WWE stable The Judgment Day

WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest recently quashed reports of The Judgment Day taking a supernatural route under Edge's leadership.

Soon after The Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of his stable by Priest Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor, an interesting rumor began circulating on the web. According to a report, Edge and Vince McMahon disagreed on Judgment Day's creative direction, with the former rejecting the latter's idea of the newly-formed stable taking a supernatural turn.

However, Damian Priest has cleared the air about this in his latest interview with Digital Spy. The former WWE United States Champion stated that the stable was never supposed to have any supernatural elements.

"I guess I understand why people thought that. I don't know where the actual rumour came from that that's what was planned, because it never was. If anything, we had conversations of how we didn't want that and that included Vince [McMahon] himself, who did not want the group to be supernatural-based. We were all in agreement," said Damian Priest.

Priest added that during a meeting with McMahon, the former WWE Chairman and the stable collectively agreed on not exploring this direction.

WWE Superstar Damian Priest isn't against The Judgment Day having a supernatural side

Elsewhere in the interview, Priest confessed that he wasn't against The Judgement Day becoming a supernatural force. Damian Priest explained that he has been a fan of The Undertaker and other characters with a tinge of mystique and that he would be delighted to have "powers" like them.

"For me personally, I wouldn't have been against it, though. I've been a fan of The Undertaker and so many iconic characters that had to do with the supernatural. I was like, 'Yeah, I want powers!" said Damian Priest.

Judgment Day is currently involved in a heated feud with Edge, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio. With the story progressing steadily, it's safe to assume a six-man tag team match could soon go down, possibly at Clash at the Castle. Before that, Edge and Priest would meet in a singles match on RAW in two weeks.

Do you think WWE should have gone ahead with booking The Judgment Day as a supernatural faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

