Multi-time champion describes his relationship with Roman Reigns in three words

Roman Reigns is the undisputed Tribal Chief of The Bloodline and the top star in WWE. A multi-time champion has now opened up about his relationship with The Head of the Table.

A few weeks ago, Roman Reigns did the unthinkable when he accepted Sami Zayn into the Bloodline by making him an Honorary Uce. Much to the displeasure of Jey Uso, Zayn became part of the stable as he assisted them on various occasions.

Last week, Zayn stepped up once again when Reigns handed Jey's anger issues over to the Honorary Uce, as he did not want to deal with it. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Sami described his relationship with The Tribal Chief in about three words. Here's what he had to say:

"Great, really great." (26:10 to 26:18)

It seems like everything is going Sami's way as every member of the stable appreciates and acknowledges his hard work except Jey Uso.

Sami Zayn says he always got along with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are no strangers, with the two having crossed paths on several occasions.

In the past few years, Reigns elevated himself as the face of the company by becoming one of the longest reigning champions. Meanwhile, The Liberator captured the Intercontinental Championship on three occasions and became an Honorary Uce of Reigns' Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Zayn revealed that he and Roman have been getting along for the past several years in the company:

"It's going really great. And he's another guy that I've gotten along with great for the last 9-10 years as long as I've known him. We've always gotten along very well. (26:21 to 26:32)

The two superstars have acknowledged each other on several occasions, which might be why it was an easy decision for Roman Reigns to add Sami Zayn to his stable and call him a member of his family.

