WWE star discloses injury following title match at King and Queen of the Ring

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is going strong, with three title matches already over. While the current champions prevailed in two matches, one title did change hands as Liv Morgan finally won the Women's World Championship, thanks to a timely interference by Dominik Mysterio.

Meanwhile, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and the Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retained their respective titles at the PLE.

The Women'sTag Team Champions defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae during the pre-show countdown. Post-match, the camera caught a conversation between Hartwell and LeRae, with the 27-year-old Aussie claiming to her tag team partner that she was hurt.

Watch the clip below:

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were drafted to WWE SmackDown last month, and their title match at the Saudi PLE was a last-minute call after they got into a confrontation with Jade and Bianca recently. It remains to be seen if the duo receives another shot at the gold anytime soon.

Meanwhile, on WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark became the new number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The EST and The Storm are a strong pairing, but the duo have had some sloppy moments when it comes to their in-ring performance as a unit. Notably, this happened more than once during their title defense against Hartwell and LeRae, including the ending.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback