"I would be honored"- WWE star Dolph Ziggler hints at joining a new stable amid feud against The Judgment Day

WWE star Dolph Ziggler recently hinted at joining the Maximum Male Models stable. The group currently consists of Mansoor, Mace, Max Dupri, and Maxxine Dupri.

In recent weeks, Ziggler has been feuding with Austin Theory and Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The Showoff might join forces with Edge and Beth Phoenix if the couple decides to take on the heel stable.

Taking to Twitter, Ziggler recently hosted a Q&A session to engage with the WWE Universe. When asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta if he would like to join the Maximum Male Models, the WWE veteran claimed that he would be honored:

"I would be honored. But I would be the magic Mike big Kev."

Interestingly enough, Ziggler seems to have referenced Kevin Nash's role in the 2012 film Magic Mike. In the movie, Channing Tatum plays the role of Michael "Magic Mike" Lane, a male stripper who performs at Xquisite. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash plays a fellow stripper dubbed Tarzan.

Vince Russo recently criticized Dolph Ziggler's current booking

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized Dolph Ziggler's current booking on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the "ship has sailed" on Ziggler, and he would not waste his time watching the former WWE Champion in action.

The veteran made it clear that it was no fault of Ziggler's, but rather the way he has been booked in recent years. Russo said:

"That ship has sailed. There's nothing you can do bro, nothing. I wouldn't waste two seconds of my time. That ship has long pulled out of port. I'm not even going to attempt what I would do because he would probably no longer be on the roster because of the way they booked him. There's no value to him. That's not Ziggler's fault. That's the way he's been booked." (From 18:15 - 18:44)

What are your thoughts on Dolph wanting to join Maximum Male Models in the future? Sound off in the comment section below.

