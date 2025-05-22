WWE star Dominik Mysterio was rejected 3 times by real-life wife for single reason

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio spilled the beans on his real-life love story with his wife, Marie Juliette. He also revealed that she rejected him three times initially.

Ad

The Judgment Day member opened up about his real-life romance with his wife in a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast. He disclosed that his now-wife initially disliked him when they were in eighth grade, despite him liking her. Although Spanish is Mysterio's first language, he forced himself into a beginner's Spanish class to connect with her. The 28-year-old, who was 14 at the time, then got Marie Juliette's number from a friend.

Ad

Trending

As the two started talking, the Intercontinental Champion asked her to be his girlfriend. However, she turned down his request because she was not ready. Mysterio revealed that he was rejected two more times for the same reason before his persistence finally paid off, and she agreed:

"So, I asked her to be my girlfriend three different times and she said 'No!' all three times. And then fourth time was a charm. [And how old were you by then?] We were still 14. I told you I was persistent," he said. [13:51 - 14:03]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Dominik Mysterio had multiple on-screen romances in WWE

While Dominik Mysterio tied the knot with his real-life partner, Marie Juliette, in March 2024, the Intercontinental Champion has had multiple on-screen love interests in WWE. The 28-year-old was Rhea Ripley's on-screen boyfriend for almost two years before turning on her at last SummerSlam.

Since then, Dirty Dom has been dating Liv Morgan in the storyline. While one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions is currently absent from WWE to film a movie, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day last Monday on RAW. She gifted Mysterio a box of chicken tenders, leading many to believe she could become the Intercontinental Champion's next love interest.

Ad

Ad

Dominik Mysterio recently defended his title against Penta at Backlash. He is currently not scheduled to compete at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More