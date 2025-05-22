Stephanie McMahon suffered injury; currently recovering

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has revealed that she suffered an injury a few months ago. The Billion Dollar Princess is currently still recovering.

After resigning from the Stamford-based company in January 2023, Stephanie McMahon went under the radar for almost a year. However, she reappeared in WWE following her father Vince McMahon's departure last year. Although she has no official role in the promotion, the 48-year-old has been attending shows and supporting her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H. She also kicked off Night Two of this year's WrestleMania.

Earlier this year, McMahon started her own show, Stephanie's Places, on ESPN+. She also launched a podcast, What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. In the latest episode of the latter, the former chairwoman disclosed that she suffered a foot injury six months ago while walking barefoot on the treadmill. The Billion Dollar Princess pointed out that she now trains in comfy shoes instead of Vibrams because her foot has yet to recover.

"I used to train in Vibrams, you know, the five fingers. But then, I hurt my foot training, remember, like, six months ago? And it's still not recovered. So, I still wear these comfy shoes," she said. "I wasn't wearing the Vibrams when I hurt my foot. I was barefoot, legit. I was doing single-leg drills, and then I was walking on the treadmill, and I oddly stubbed my foot walking." [2:53-3:27]

Stephanie McMahon recently interviewed WWE CCO Triple H on Stephanie's Places

While Dominik Mysterio was Stephanie McMahon's guest in the latest episode of her podcast, she interviewed her husband, Triple H, on the latest edition of Stephanie's Places.

The Billion Dollar Princess and The Game discussed several topics, including his start in WWE and retirement from in-ring competition. They also addressed his near-death experience when he suffered a serious heart issue a few years ago. The couple got extremely emotional and teared up as they recalled the situation.

Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon confessed to her spouse that he was her and their daughter's hero.

"It was celebratory [WrestleMania 38 retirement moment], but it was bittersweet. It made such an impact on all of us, your whole family, but not just us, everybody. What goes through my mind, it's just this image I can't get out of my mind, is something that one of our daughters created. And it's a picture of your boots. It's from that night. You are their hero. And you are mine," she said. "It's all I need," an emotional Triple H responded.

Triple H revealed that he had a disagreement with Vince McMahon over his heartbreaking WrestleMania 38 moment.

Please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

