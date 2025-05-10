WWE star Dominik Mysterio reveals why The Judgment Day was "struggling"

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently revealed why The Judgment Day had been struggling on RAW until a few weeks ago. That being said, at Backlash tonight, only The Latino Cheat of the group will be in action in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh suffered a brutal injury during a tag team match on Monday Night RAW in January 2025. He was out with broken ribs and punctured lungs for nearly three months until he returned on RAW after WrestleMania.

During an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, the 28-year-old WWE star revealed that The Judgment Day struggled with muscle and member count while JD McDonagh was injured. Dominik Mysterio further claimed that it was good to have The Irish Ace back and highlighted Carlito's crucial role in maintaining the stable dynamic of the faction.

"And as far as JD [McDonagh] goes, it is so good to have him back. We had been struggling as far as like with muscle and numbers just cuz there's only so much that Liv [Morgan] and Raquel [Rodriguez] could do. And God, everyone knows there's only so much Carly [Carlito] can do. I say that with love, cuz Carly's also one of those guys that keeps The Judgment Day solid and keeps; he's like the secret glue that keeps us all together. But, JD definitely—it was nice to finally have everyone home," he said. [From 11:24 to 11:59]

You can listen to Mysterio's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio vows to win at WWE Backlash

The Judgment Day member is scheduled to go one-on-one with Penta with the Intercontinental Championship on the line at Backlash. For those unaware, Mysterio defeated the former AEW star when McDonagh returned to WWE RAW and assisted his stablemate to retain the title.

In the same interview, Dirty Dom promised to beat Penta once again and retain his WWE Intercontinental Title at Backlash:

"I am 2-0 basically when it comes—my record is clean after WrestleMania. I am two and 0. So after this, I plan on being 3-0. I already beat this old b***ard twice," he said.

It remains to be seen whether the rest of The Judgment Day members will play a role during Dominik Mysterio's title matchup against the 40-year-old luchador in St Louis.

If you use any quotes from the first part of this article, please credit The Babyfaces and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

