Dominik Mysterio makes major promise before WWE Backlash

Dominik Mysterio will be in action tonight at WWE Backlash, putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Penta. Ahead of the premium live event in St. Louis, Missouri, The Latino Cheat made a massive promise.
Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, ''Dirty'' Dom vowed to defeat the former AEW star at Backlash and retain his title. Dominik Mysterio confidently declared this by highlighting his two previous victories over Penta at WWE WrestleMania 41 and RAW after The Show of Shows.
"I beat Penta at WrestleMania. I beat Penta the night after 'Mania to retain [my Intercontinental Championship]. I'm one for one on this title defense now. I'm going to rub it in everyone's face how many times I defend this title. I'm one for one. I am 2-0 basically when it comes—my record is clean after WrestleMania. I am two and 0. So after this, I plan on being 3-0. I already beat this old b***ard twice," Dom said.
The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion asserted his dominance and proclaimed his aim to further solidify his legacy as the greatest Mysterio of all time.
"I'm obviously going to go out there and do my job and beat him for a third time because that's what I'm going to do and continue to solidify myself as the greatest Mysterio of all time. But honestly, it's just another day for me," he added. [From 06:28 to 07:10]
You can watch the full interview below:
Dominik Mysterio comments on capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship
In the same video, The Judgment Day member opened up about finally capturing a singles main roster championship in Las Vegas. He also took a shot at his WWE Hall of Famer father, Rey Mysterio.
''Dirty'' Dom said:
"It just feels right to finally have some singles gold that's not involving any of the losers that we dropped beforehand. It's nice having no involvement with any other [Rey] Mysterio but the greatest Mysterio of all time, which is myself."
It will be exciting to see if Dominik Mysterio retains his gold against Penta tonight.