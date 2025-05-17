WWE star earns massive praise from Vince Russo for powerful backstage promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo lauded Santos Escobar for his promo on SmackDown. The star featured in a small segment on the show.
Escobar was in a backstage segment this week with Angel Graza. He asked Angel the whereabouts of Humberto, claiming they needed him back. The star then explained that he wanted to see Legado Del Fantasma at the top, where they belonged.
During the recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed Santos Escobar was the best promo in the show. The veteran WWE writer noted that the segment didn't feel scripted, and it seemed like Santos really meant what he was saying.
"Bro, you know who was the best promo on this entire show tonight? Santos. He is good on the mic. He's in the moment. It doesn't feel like it's memorized lines he's reading off the paper. That dude was the best guy on the microphone tonight." [4:17 onwards]
Santos Escobar has had some tensions with Humberto over the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see if the two WWE stars can sort it out or whether this divide leads to more problems within Legado Del Fantasma.
