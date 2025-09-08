  • home icon
WWE star El Grande Americano makes drastic appearance change

By Ishan Dubey
Published Sep 08, 2025 09:46 GMT
WWE star El Grande Americano (Image via WWE's Official YouTube)

El Grande Americano has become a major attraction on WWE programming as well as Lucha Libre AAA. While the part of El Grande was being played by Chad Gable initially, Ludwig Kaiser took over after Gable got injured in June. He recently appeared at the AAA Allianzas event introducing a new look.

He has been helping the Judgement Day a lot in the recent weeks. He interfered in the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio on last week's episode of RAW. He attacked AJ from behind and helped Dominik retain the title.

While Americano usually dresses up in Stars and Stripes, he recently debuted a new look at the AAA event. Instead of the colours of the American flag, his new look featured a theme based off the Mexican flag. The reason for the new look may have been the location of his appearance.

"The Great American defeats the Prosecutor in one of the main fights at the ShowCenter" translation of the tweet.

Fans have been heavily invested in El Grande Americano over the past few months. He is really popular in Mexico due to his appearances in AAA. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in either of the promotions.

Update on El Grande Americano 's WWE future

A major announcement was made recently which directly affects El Grande's future. NXT General Manager Ava recently announced that she was bringing the Speed titles to the developmental brand.

This announcement was made during the NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event broadcast. This directly impacts El Grande Americano as he's the current Men's Speed Champion.

It will be interesting to see the luchador compete in WWE's developmental brand.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
