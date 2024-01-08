WWE star could equal Steve Austin's Royal Rumble record in the 2024 match, Kevin Nash predicts

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes Stone Cold Steve Austin's Royal Rumble record could be matched by Randy Orton at the 2024 event.

Austin has won the Royal Rumble a record three times. Orton is one of eight superstars to win the match twice, alongside Batista, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said Orton is still his pick to win the men's match on January 27:

"The Rumble winner goes to WrestleMania in the main event. If I had to bet, I'd say Randy Orton wins the Rumble. That would be my bet." [44:26 – 44:52]

Orton is due to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 in a fatal four-way match. AJ Styles and LA Knight will also be involved in the bout.

Nash previously said Orton is likely to be in contention to equal John Cena and Ric Flair's record as 16-time world champions. The Viper is currently a 14-time WWE World Champion.

Kevin Nash on Drew McIntyre's WWE Royal Rumble credentials

Bobby Lashley, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura have already been announced as participants in the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. Four years on from his first Royal Rumble win, Drew McIntyre is also expected to enter the 30-man contest.

Following his recent loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Kevin Nash does not view The Scottish Warrior as a serious title contender:

"It doesn't look like McIntyre's gonna be in the mix. That [defeat to Seth Rollins] pretty much took him out of that. Unless he goes over in the Rumble." [45:07 – 45:22]

McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 1 episode of RAW. He also failed to capture the title from Rollins at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

Do you think Randy Orton could win the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.