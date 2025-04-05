WWE star fired up after Rey Fenix debuts on SmackDown; claims to be better than him

Rey Fenix made his WWE debut tonight on SmackDown. Another star claimed he was better than the luchador.
It looks like Rey Fenix's arrival in WWE has already fired up Humberto Carrillo. Fenix came into the limelight due to his stint in AEW, where he wrestled for the past couple of years. However, after a series of poor booking decisions, Rey wanted to leave the company, only to be denied his release by Tony Khan, who added additional injury time to his contract.
Meanwhile, his brother Penta had already debuted in WWE. Fortunately, Fenix was finally released from his AEW contract a few weeks ago. The Stamford-based promotion wasted no time in promoting his debut through vignettes. Tonight on SmackDown, Fenix finally made his debut against Nathan Frazer and picked up an impressive win.
Legado Del Fantasma was backstage watching the match. Santos Escobar told Los Garza that this was what he wanted to see from them. Humberto Carrillo then claimed that he was better than Rey Fenix. This fiery attitude made Santos happy, and he said he would speak to Nick Aldis about booking a match between Humberto and WWE's newest signee.
It looks like Fenix is already making an impact in the sports entertainment juggernaut. It will be interesting to see if he can continue this run.