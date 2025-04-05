WWE star fired up after Rey Fenix debuts on SmackDown; claims to be better than him

Rey Fenix made his WWE debut tonight on SmackDown. Another star claimed he was better than the luchador.

Ad

It looks like Rey Fenix's arrival in WWE has already fired up Humberto Carrillo. Fenix came into the limelight due to his stint in AEW, where he wrestled for the past couple of years. However, after a series of poor booking decisions, Rey wanted to leave the company, only to be denied his release by Tony Khan, who added additional injury time to his contract.

Meanwhile, his brother Penta had already debuted in WWE. Fortunately, Fenix was finally released from his AEW contract a few weeks ago. The Stamford-based promotion wasted no time in promoting his debut through vignettes. Tonight on SmackDown, Fenix finally made his debut against Nathan Frazer and picked up an impressive win.

Ad

Trending

Legado Del Fantasma was backstage watching the match. Santos Escobar told Los Garza that this was what he wanted to see from them. Humberto Carrillo then claimed that he was better than Rey Fenix. This fiery attitude made Santos happy, and he said he would speak to Nick Aldis about booking a match between Humberto and WWE's newest signee.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Fenix is already making an impact in the sports entertainment juggernaut. It will be interesting to see if he can continue this run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More