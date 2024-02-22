WWE star gets emotional about Raquel Rodriguez's RAW return

Raquel Rodriguez returned to WWE RAW last Monday after an almost two-month hiatus due to an immunological condition. WWE announcer Samathan Irvin has now taken to social media to express her happiness over the return.

Rodriguez surprised everyone when she entered the Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final participant in the women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of that match becomes the No. 1 contender for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The 33-year-old superstar last eliminated Chelsea Green to win the Battle Royal and earn a trip to Australia. She will face Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi.

In a post on her Instagram, Samantha Irvin was very happy with Raquel Rodriguez's return to WWE RAW. Irvin explained that it was great to announce Rodriguez's name after she missed time after being diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome.

"FELT GREAT TO BELT THIS NAME OUT AGAIN," Irvin wrote.

Samantha Irvin shared this on her Instagram stories.

Raquel Rodriguez shared with everyone last year that she was battling eczema, a medical condition that causes the skin to be dry, itchy, and inflamed. Rodriguez was then diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome, an immunological condition that causes anaphylaxis and presents problems all over the body.

Raquel Rodriguez shares emotional video of her medical condition

After qualifying for the women's Elimination Chamber match, Raquel Rodriguez posted a video of her medical journey. It was an emotional clip as she showed skin flare-ups that would have been painful and itchy.

"The journey is far from over," Rodriguez wrote. "I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it's going to be a while til I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I'm blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all. Keep pushing through the pain!"

Expand Tweet

In addition to dermatological symptoms, mast cell activation syndrome can also cause cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neuropsychiatric, respiratory, and systemic symptoms. Treatment includes mast cell stabilizers, antihistamines, antileukotrienes, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and corticosteroids.

The prognosis for the condition is uncertain and was only named in 2007. It was first hypothesized in 1991 at Vanderbilt University.

Who do you think will win the women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday in Australia? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE