WWE star gets emotional while responding to Kofi Kingston

A WWE Superstar recently cut an emotional promo about his struggles while also taking shots at Kofi Kingston. The name in question, Joaquin Wilde, is involved in an online back-and-forth with Kingston.

The New Day is currently feuding with the Latino World Order led by Rey Mysterio. It all started with the Hall of Famer kicking out Kofi and Xavier from the locker room after how they treated Big E. However, things escalated to a completely different level after the heels took out The Master of the 619 on the February 10 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out to address their actions. The two started to take shots at Rey Mysterio before they were interrupted by the latter's stablemates. The segment ended with Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde rushing in only to have The New Day retreat.

Kofi Kingston and Joaquin Wilde got into an online back-and-forth while awaiting the upcoming edition of the red brand. Addressing the former WWE Champion's insults, Wilde asked Kofi how he could teach his kids to be the best versions of themselves when he himself wasn't. He further criticized the 43-year-old for setting the wrong precedent by turning his back on Big E and attacking Rey Mysterio.

Wilde then discussed his life struggles. The LWO member noted that he was an immigrant raised by a single mother and the first person in his family to go to college. The 38-year-old said that he took a massive risk to pursue his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar after his graduation.

Joaquin Wilde also talked about a life-threatening injury he suffered eight years ago. He added how he fought the physical and mental pain to realize his dream.

Joaquin Wilde fired shots at Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ahead of WWE RAW

After their online promo battle, Kofi Kingston and Joaquin will be in action later tonight on Monday Night RAW. The LWO member will team up with Cruz Del Toro to take on The New Day in a tag team match.

Heading into the show, Wilde poked fun at his opponents in his Instagram Stories. Sharing a match graphic ahead of the show, he placed "clown face emojis" over Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' faces.

The New Day emerged victorious earlier this month on RAW when they competed against LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Tag Team Champions can score another win tonight.

