WWE star Gigi Dolin tweets five-word message to Mandy Rose after her Last Woman Standing Match

WWE star Gigi Dolin took to Twitter to send a five-worded message to Mandy Rose. The two are currently members of the Toxic Attraction stable in NXT.

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Rose defeated Alba Fyre in a rematch from Halloween Havoc. The reigning NXT Women's Champion successfully retained her title once again.

During the closing stages of the match, Fyre was attacked by the returning Isla Dawn, who shoved the challenger from the top of a ladder. This led to another major victory for Rose.

Reacting to the 32-year-old's win, Dolin claimed that Rose is the best, congratulating her on the victory in the process.

"Number one and da best!" wrote Gigi Dolin.

Check out Gigi Dolin's tweet below:

Rose also reacted to Dolin's tweet with a response, as she tweeted out the following:

Mandy Rose commented on Isla Dawn's involvement during her title match after NXT

In the aftermath of this week's NXT, Mandy Rose spoke about the involvement of Isla Dawn during her match.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, the Toxic Attraction leader said that Dawn had nothing to do with her victory as she further took shots at Alba Fyre.

Rose concluded the interview by demanding respect for her name, as she said:

"Isla had nothing to do with me winning that match. Just add Alba to the list of the names and the list of excuses because all I know is that I was the last woman standing and I'm still your NXT Women's Champion, so put some respect on my name."

Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion for over a year. She won the title at last year's Halloween Havoc and has already beaten numerous top contenders who have challenged her throughout 2022.

It remains to be seen which superstar will eventually dethrone the current NXT Women's Champion.

Who would you like to see challenge NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose next? Sound off in the comments section below.

