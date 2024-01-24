WWE star gives herself a new nickname following RAW

Last night's WWE RAW was the final edition before the Royal Rumble this Saturday night, and a particular star has given herself a new nickname following the show.

The anticipation for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is off the charts, and the incredible confrontation between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes during last night's show has only added to the excitement. The two former AEW stars traded words in an intense segment, and both stars will be in action in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins also made an appearance during last night's show to discuss his injury. The Visionary was injured during his successful title defense against Jinder Mahal last week but claimed last night that he will still be walking into WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Following last night's exciting edition of WWE RAW, ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to her Instagram account to reveal a new nickname. Irvin referred to herself as "Double Whammy Sami," as seen in her post below.

WWE RAW star Gunther praises Samantha Irvin

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently broke character to praise Samantha Irvin for her unique announcing style.

Gunther confronted World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last night on the red brand. The Ring General warned The Visionary that he would be the one who wins the Men's Royal Rumble match and vowed to come after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking with Sanjay Maru ahead of Summerslam 2023, the Intercontinental Champion was asked about Samantha Irvin's performance as a ring announcer. Gunther stated that Irvin does a great job of finding an interesting way to introduce each superstar on the show:

"Oh yeah, of course. I think she [Samantha Irvin] does a great job in general by finding an individual way to introduce each of the competitors. And for us [Imperium], it is very fitting. I think it adds to our presentation too, or for me in that case. So yeah, she's doing a great job," said Gunther. [From 03:40 - 04:00]

Samantha Irvin has become a fan favorite amongst WWE fans and has had a humorous "romance" with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on social media. It will be interesting to see if Irvin is involved in any storylines on WWE television in 2024.

Who is your favorite ring announcer of all time? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.