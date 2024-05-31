WWE star grateful to Eddie Guerrero for a career-changing moment: "That match put me on the map worldwide"

Eddie Guerrero died in 2005 but is still remembered as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. Rey Mysterio opened up about one match against Eddie Guerrero that changed his career.

Back in the late 90s, Guerrero had already established himself as one of the most exciting in-ring workers in the world, thanks to his groundbreaking performances in WCW's Cruiserweight division.

Rey Mysterio was considered the next big thing on the rise, and he faced Eddie Guerrero in a high-profile match at Halloween Havoc in 1997. The 14-minute match is still considered an all-time classic, as the two legends produced a spectacle that was way ahead of its time.

Rey Mysterio eventually won the title vs. mask match, and as he recalled during an interview with WrestleRant, it brought him global recognition. Mysterio stated that while some fans already knew who he was, the victory over Eddie Guerrero did wonders for his career, and he is still grateful to his late great friend for it:

"But overall, the match I feel put me on the map was Halloween Havoc 97. Dom is from 97; I remember Dom was born in April, and in October, I had the Halloween Havoc match. If you look closely, the back of that Phantom outfit is spraypainted, but it says Dominik, which is a little tribute to my son. But overall, I've always believed that that match put me on the map worldwide. A lot of people knew who Rey Mysterio was, but after that match, it really stood out in my career. For that, I have to thank Eddie." [From 5:00 onwards]

Rey Mysterio feels Eddie Guerrero had a really short time in WWE

While Eddie Guerrero built a reputation for being a world-class performer in WCW, he transcended to main event status in WWE.

Though the fans adored the former world champion, Rey Mysterio felt Eddie's run at the top could have been longer.

While Mysterio also envisioned how the Dominik Mysterio custody storyline would have panned out, he was confident that had Eddie been alive today, he'd have adapted with the times and grown into an even better WWE Superstar.

"He had a really short time in WWE, like, I can't even imagine Eddie still being here and the growth he would have had in the past 20 years. But overall, I love that his spirit is still alive and will be alive forever." [From 1:20 onwards]

Rey Mysterio and many other superstars continue to pay homage to Eddie, whose legacy will forever be intact despite the evolution of professional wrestling.

