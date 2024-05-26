WWE star Gunther details his incredible body transformation

WWE RAW star Gunther has commented on his body transformation since being called up the main roster. The leader of Imperium has been dominant during his time on the red brand so far.

Gunther battled Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament yesterday at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah. The Ring General picked up the pinfall victory, but Randy Orton's shoulders were not down. Triple H commented on the controversial finish following the show and hinted that there could be a rematch in the future.

Speaking with Metro.co in a recent interview, Gunther detailed his incredible body transformation since joining WWE's main roster. He noted that he feels much healthier now and it was a necessary change.

"I was aware of how big I was, but now looking at the pictures, I’m surprised how big it was. If that makes sense? But no, I think it was fine for the time back then, and it was the right choice. And yeah, obviously health wise, it’s way better [now] and I feel better in the ring. It’s been a good thing doing it," he said. [H/T: Metro]

Gunther comments on WWE RAW star potentially joining Imperium

Gunther has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Ilja Dragunov joining Imperium on the red brand.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the former Intercontinental Champion noted that he and Dragunov are better enemies than friends. He added that Dragunov needs to forge his own path on WWE's main roster before joining a faction.

"I think Ilja [Dragunov] is a better enemy than a friend. Yeah, it has to come down to that. He's one of us in terms of Kaiser, Ilja, and I, we all have wrestled each other years back. So, I naturally want him to be where I am, and I think he's somebody that brings out the best in me, and I'm someone that brings out the best in him. I think before it can happen, he has his own way to go, wherever he ends up," said Gunther.

Sami Zayn put an end to Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign at 666 days by defeating him at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned next for Gunther after he won the King of the Ring tournament this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback