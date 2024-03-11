WWE star Gunther reacts to wife Jinny's heartwarming post with their newborn

For the first time in nearly two years, Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign appears to be in jeopardy. His personal life, on the contrary, seems to be going blissfully. The Austrian's baby boy was born in December, and now his wife Jinny shared a post on social media that features all three of them.

The WWE star's main roster run commenced on SmackDown after moving on from NXT in April 2022. Two months later, he captured the second-oldest belt in WWE. A year later, he arrived on RAW. All this time, The Ring General has vanquished every opponent that stood in his way.

Earlier today on Instagram, Jinny celebrated British Mother's Day by sharing rare personal photos of their family, although the baby's face was not revealed. Gunther re-shared Jinny's post with a heart emoji.

Gunther's Instagram story

On Monday Night RAW this week, six men will compete in a Gauntlet match to determine The Ring General's WrestleMania XL challenger. Several of the company's top stars have publicly voiced their support for Chad Gable ahead of the contest.

Gunther calls it a "special occasion" any time he squares off with Chad Gable in WWE

Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time – a rare feat in WWE these days, considering the rich history the company has that dates back many decades.

Chad Gable scored two separate victories over The Ring General last year before falling to the latter when it mattered most on the September 4 episode of RAW. The bout ended with the Austrian retaining his belt and extending his record while Gable's family at ringside watched in disbelief. Furthermore, Chad's daughter was caught on camera crying.

During an interview with GV Wire recently, the Austrian Anomaly broke character to praise Chad Gable. While admitting that it is a "challenge" to wrestle the latter, The Ring General gave the Alpha Academy's leader his flowers:

"Every time I get in the ring with Chad, it’s a very special occasion. He’s a former Olympian (competing as Chad Betts), maybe one of the best athletes," Gunther said. "It’s hard to catch up with him when it comes to speed and pace, and it’s always a challenge."

It was his victory over Chad Gable in September that allowed The Ring General to break Honky Tonk Man's record that remained at the top for the longest time. Several fans were ready to see the 38-year-old win his first singles title in WWE, though.

