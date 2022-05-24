WWE star hails Dolph Ziggler as "one of the all-time greats"

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently opened up about working with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

The veteran enjoyed a brief stint in the NXT Championship picture in March and April this year. During this period, he was involved in a title feud with Breakker on NXT 2.0, and the rivalry also featured Tommaso Ciampa.

During his recent appearance on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, the NXT Champion praised Dolph Ziggler and made it clear that he learned a lot from The Showoff. Breakker also emphasized that he is grateful that he had the chance to work with Ziggler.

"Dolph Ziggler is just one of the all-time greats, man," said Breakker. "He is such a great performer, he is elite. Top of the food chain, like, you know, the best there is that WWE has to offer. He is just so, so good at his work. He taught me so much in the short time that we had together, so much about the business, about the work, the psychology, why are we doing this, why are we doing that. It was such an honor for me to be able to work with him and I just can't be thankful enough to have had that opportunity to get to know him. And Bobby Rhoode as well. I think he is great." (46:58 -- 47:56)

Ziggler won the title at Roadblock and later defended the title against LA Knight. However, Breakker eventually reclaimed the NXT Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Dolph Ziggler is currently missing from WWE RAW

It has been weeks since Ziggler last appeared on the red brand alongside his tag team partner, Robert Roode. The former champion recently made waves after he posted a picture with Naomi, who controversially walked out of WWE RAW last week alongside Sasha Banks.

The two women walked out of RAW last Monday due to their unhappiness with creative decisions. On Friday, the company announced that they had been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

For this reason, fans were surprised to see Ziggler post a picture with Naomi. While some questioned the reason behind his recent tweet, others urged him to show similar support for Banks. Fans will have to wait and see how long Ziggler's absence will continue from here on out.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Colin Tessier