WWE star hijacks app; sends cryptic message ahead of major show

A WWE Superstar has hijacked a popular application and shared several cryptic messages ahead of King and Queen of the Ring. The premium live event will air live this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative minds in WWE history but tragically passed away last August at just 36 years old. His brother, Bo Dallas, portrayed Uncle Howdy, a mysterious figure aligned with Wyatt, but has not been seen on WWE television for some time.

There have been rumors hinting at Uncle Howdy's return and he seemingly took over the company's WhatsApp channel today. Several cryptic images were sent and it revealed that there will be another message during a Twitch stream tomorrow night.

Expand Tweet

Erick Rowan recently signed a new deal with the promotion and it will be interesting to see if the veteran is a part of Uncle Howdy's rumored faction. Rowan was a part of The Wyatt Family faction back in the day.

Dutch Mantell is hoping to see Uncle Howdy return to WWE this weekend

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has commented on the rumors of Bo Dallas' return to the company and shared that he was hoping to see it take place at King and Queen of the Ring.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the veteran said the premium live event in Saudi Arabia would be a great place for the 33-year-old to return. Mantell added the crowd in Saudi Arabia is very responsive and he could get a great reaction at the show.

"Would be a great place to have it. Well, I don’t know. I think that would be the perfect spot to have him. Now, you got the video of it. You go it now. Take it back with you. It will be a big crowd, responsive crowd. He would look great in that big stadium. So we’ll see." [From 39:07 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Alexa Bliss was also aligned with The Fiend but has not been seen since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. Only time will tell when Uncle Howdy shows up and if he will be returning to the company alone.