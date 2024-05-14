42-year-old star who re-signed a deal with WWE spotted at Performance Center - Reports

A recent report has suggested that a former WWE Superstar was spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando. This sighting comes after reports of him re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime.

Erick Rowan, a former two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion and member of The Wyatt Family is set to make his return after four years. The 42-year-old was let go from the sports entertainment giant in 2020 due to budget cuts.

Following his release from the global juggernaut, he went by the name Erick RedBeard on the independent circuit and had a brief run in rival promotion, AEW. The former Bludgeon Brother also made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown during the special episode of tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

According to PWInsider, Erick Rowan was spotted in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center. As of this writing, there's no word on what the 42-year-old star will be up to, but some fans think he's connected to those mysterious messages hinting at the return of Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy).

Erick Rowan opens up about losing to WWE legend at WrestleMania

A few months ago, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion recollected facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 32 in a squash match.

At The Showcase of the Immortals in 2016, The Brahma Bull defeated Rowan with a Rock Bottom in just six seconds. After The Wyatt Family group surrounded Dwayne Johnson, John Cena came to his aid to even the odds.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the 42-year-old star mentioned that it was humiliating losing to The Rock and he doesn't want to be reminded about it.

"Well, it was a short one. I don't know why you gotta remind me of this. You know, you say it's an honour. But then I started really thinking about some fan came into the signing today and he was wearing The Rock’s Brahma Bull shirt and I was like, really? Like, come on. You gotta put this in my face and he starts laughing," said Rowan.

You can check out the interview below:

World Wrestling Entertainment has been dropping clues about the return of Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and Rowan with creepy and mysterious messages on television. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former Bludgeon Brother ahead of his time in the company.

