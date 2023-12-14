WWE star has hilarious reaction to Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day claim

One of WWE's funniest superstars disagrees with Rhea Ripley when she says The Judgment Day is just one big happy family.

Despite tension within The Judgment Day and a WarGames loss, the faction remains at the top. The heels have had to deal with R-Truth's antics since the veteran returned last month, and the shenanigans continued on this week's RAW as Truth interrupted a promo to joke about being their new member. This led to a beatdown by Judgment Day until The Creed Brothers made the save.

The Women's World Champion took to X/Twitter this week to post a photo from a car ride with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

"*Happy Family [slightly smiling face emoji] [playing card joker emoji]," she wrote as the caption.

Truth wasn't buying it. He cast doubt on Mami's claim of The Judgment Day being a happy family as he posted the popular "look at this" GIF of comedian Kevin Hart.

The original post led to numerous edits from WWE fans as they put the two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion into the group photo. One fan replaced McDonagh with Truth, and the official USA Network account replied to say it was perfect.

Former WWE head writer is not a fan of The Judgment Day

WWE has pushed The Judgment Day as one of their top stables in recent years, and the group regularly receives praise from fans on social media.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo can't get behind the faction and does not think it's a good idea to have them open RAW.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo blasted The Judgment Day and the company in general.

"I'm sorry man. I come from an era when there were mega, mega, mega superstars. When you got Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio opening RAW, that's awful. That is God-awful. Where they were and where they are when you have these three people come out at the top of the show prime time, that says it all. That literally says it all... That's what this company is right now," he said.

