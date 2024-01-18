WWE star Indi Hartwell sends out heartfelt message to Dexter Lumis

WWE RAW Superstar Indi Hartwell recently took to social media to send out a birthday wish to Dexter Lumis.

Lumis and Hartwell have been spotted multiple times on social media platforms expressing their love for each other. The on-screen couple, known as 'InDex,' gained considerable popularity within the WWE Universe.

In April 2023, Hartwell won the NXT Women's Championship in a six-woman ladder match, and later went on to retain the title in a Triple Threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez. Then, she was drafted to the red brand and, on the July 3 episode of WWE RAW, Hartwell made her in-ring debut, teaming with Candice LeRae.

Indi took to her Instagram story to send out a lovely wish to Dexter on his 40th birthday. She wrote:

"Happy birthday Dexta (heart emoji)."

Check out a screengrab of Indi Hartwell's Instagram story below:

Indi Hartwell opens up on winning the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Hartwell snagged the NXT Women's Title at NXT Stand & Deliver last year. Recently, Indi had a laid-back chat with Alex McCarthy from the Daily Mail, during which she opened up about her epic victory.

She asserted that the win was an emotional experience and it that was a long journey to finally achieving the feat.

“I’ve honestly never experienced anything like it. I didn’t think I’d get emotional, but I did. I had a long journey to get here. I’ve been in NXT coming up four years this year and I was wrestling through the pandemic with no fans, so to have that moment in front of them was very special. The past year has not been the best for Indi Wrestling – me, being Indi Wrestling. So, I know I had a lot of people behind me," Indi Hartwell said. [H/T WrestleZone]

That Indi is well liked is not a secret. Several of the WWE stars were happy for her when she bought her first home, and congratulated her on social media.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Indi Hartwell moving forward.

