WWE star has an interesting reaction to The Rock promoting his return to SmackDown on social media 

The Rock recently took to social media to promote his return to SmackDown tonight. WWE personality Jessika Carr reacted to the tweet.

During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, Roman Reigns chose The Great One as his WrestleMania 40 opponent after Cody Rhodes revealed prior that he was not going to challenge The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. However, The American Nightmare changed his mind, and during the Press Event, things got physical between him and The Brahma Bull.

The Rock sent out a message on X/Twitter telling fans to get ready for what is going to happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Salt Lake City when he and Roman Reigns return. WWE referee Jessika Carr reacted to the tweet with the eyes emoji, which is typically used when someone is trying to tease something.

You can check out Jessika Carr's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What happens on the upcoming episode of SmackDown remains to be seen.

Big E discussed two potential scenarios for The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Champion Big E was present at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event as a host.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Big E discussed what could go down at WrestleMania 40 between Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

"My first thought was... Are we going to do a tag match now?" [Big E on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes potentially teaming up to take on Roman Reigns and The Great One] "Like, there are so many different ways this could play out. As a triple threat, do we see The Rock as a special guest referee, I feel like with all these incredible power players looming about, and now we have, what, 50-ish days, WrestleMania, there's still so much time," Big E said.

It will be interesting to hear what Roman Reigns and The Brahma Bull have to say on SmackDown tonight.

What match would you like to see at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE