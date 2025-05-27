WWE star issues an apology after RAW

A former WWE champion suffered a major loss on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Following the show, Akira Tozawa apologized to his tag team partner.

On the April 21, 2025, edition of the red brand's show, Rusev returned to the Stamford-based promotion after spending nearly five years in AEW. Upon his arrival, The Redeemer attacked the Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa.

Two weeks later, the former AEW star defeated Otis in a singles match on RAW. Following the contest, Tozawa confronted Rusev and challenged him to a match. But the erstwhile Miro refused to do so and launched an attack on the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Akira Tozawa stepped into the ring against Rusev to seek revenge on Otis' behalf on the May 26, 2025, edition of WWE RAW. Unfortunately, the Japanese star's effort was short-lived, as he was squashed in less than a minute.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued an apology to Otis after losing the bout against the former AEW TNT Champion.

"Otis, I’m sorry. I couldn’t do anything," he wrote.

Check out Akira Tozawa's post below:

Female WWE veteran set to train Akira Tozawa following RAW

For the past few weeks, Natalya has been accompanying the Alpha Academy members, offering ringside support. Following Akira Tozawa's latest match, The Queen of Harts sent him a message.

Taking to X, Natalya conveyed to the former 24/7 Champion that they could have a "pity party" after the show. She then stated that from Tuesday, they would resume training in "The Dungeon" to rebuild and remind everyone of Tozawa's capabilities, noting that she and Maxxine Dupri had faith in him.

"We can have a pity party tonight, @TozawaAkira. But tomorrow we get back to work in The Dungeon. It’s time to rebuild and remind everyone of who you are. @maxxinedupri and I believe in you. #WWERaw," she wrote.

Check out Natalya's post below:

It will be exciting to see if Akira Tozawa benefits from training under Natalya.

